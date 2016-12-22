WVEC
Police investigate fatal shooting in Chesapeake

Staff , WVEC 7:37 PM. EST December 22, 2016

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, Thursday. 

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Birch Trail Cir. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. 

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle, with a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside. The victim died from his injuries. 

A person of interest is currently being investigated by police. 

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 


