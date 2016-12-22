Police investigate fatal shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, Thursday.
The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Birch Trail Cir.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle, with a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside. The victim died from his injuries.
A person of interest is currently being investigated by police.
If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
