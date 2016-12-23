Police investigate late night shooting in Va. Beach

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Court.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11:47 p.m.

When officials arrived they found one victim suffering from an injury to their shoulder. Their injury is considered to be non-life threatening.

That victim was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.