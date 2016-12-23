Police investigate late night shooting in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night.
The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Court.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11:47 p.m.
When officials arrived they found one victim suffering from an injury to their shoulder. Their injury is considered to be non-life threatening.
That victim was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
