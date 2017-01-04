Police investigate shooting near Bethel High School

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured, Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Big Bethel Rd.

Officials were called to the scene just after 4:15 p.m.

Officials told 13News Now that a pedestrian and people inside a car were shooting at each other near Bethel High School.

A man was injured in the shooting. He was sitting in a car parked in the Beth High School parking lot. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

A stray bullet also hit another car that was driving by, but no one inside that car was hurt.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.