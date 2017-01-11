Bullets shot into home, one man injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man injured, Wednesday.
According to dispatch, the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Boulder Dr.
Crews were called to the scene just after 5:30 p.m.
A 34-year-old man was injured when two bullets entered a home. That man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, he was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials have not released any suspect information.
If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
