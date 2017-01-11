WVEC
Bullets shot into home, one man injured

Staff , WVEC 6:27 PM. EST January 11, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man injured, Wednesday. 

According to dispatch, the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Boulder Dr. 

Crews were called to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. 

A 34-year-old man was injured when two bullets entered a home. That man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, he was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officials have not released any suspect information. 

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

