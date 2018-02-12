Police investigate suspicious man approaching young women

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police are aware and are investigating a suspicious man who drives a blue van and approaches young women. This was brought to their attention from several circulating social media posts.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit have been notified and are currently investigating.

If anyone is ever in an uncomfortable situation where they do not feel safe, police suggest to immediately call 911. This makes police aware of the situation.

Currently, officers are concerned about comments on the social media posts and would like to remind everyone to not take matters into their own hands. No one should put themselves in a situation where they may commit a criminal act.

The police department said in a statement, "Although social media platforms have become a great tool for our department to interact with our citizens and distribute information, these sites are not monitored 24/7 and criminal acts in progress cannot be reported on these sites for police response. Therefore, we are asking our citizens to please notify us immediately if they see a crime or anything suspicious."

If anyone wants to report a crime while remaining anonymous they can contact the tip line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

No further information has been released at this time.

