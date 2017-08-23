Police investigating bank robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A bank robbery was reported in Newport News Wednesday morning.

According to police, they received a call at 9:44 a.m. of a robbery at BayPort Credit Union located at 12312 Warwick Boulevard.

A black male entered the bank, and handed over a note demanding money.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

With a quick response time from the police, they were able to locate the get away car and several suspects inside.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers and with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, the suspects were ale to be detained.

A Newport News police unit was involved in an accident at Operations Drive and Jefferson Avenue with a Ford pickup truck.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was released.

© 2017 WVEC-TV