Police investigating shooting, one dead in Edenton NC

EDENTON, N.C. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Edenton on Wednesday night.

At 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 215 E. Church Street.

Authorities discovered 51-year-old Ronald Taylor of 313 E. Church Street, lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police began CPR, and Taylor was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers collected multiple shell casings at the scene and the Elizabeth City Police Department provided assistance with a K9 tracking dog, but a suspect has not been located at this time.

This shooting does not appear to be random and the victim may have known the offender.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (252) 482-5144.

