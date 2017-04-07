Police led on chase after suspect took victim's car

Police lights.

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Police were led on a chase after a suspect allegedly tried to strangle a victim and then took their car.

The incident happened Thursday, in the 700 block of South 343.

Police responded after someone called and told them Gregory Lee Butler had a knife and tried to strangle someone.

While on their way to the scene, officers learned that Butler had taken the victim's car, a burgundy 2006 Chevrolet C15. An officer spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over when Butler sped off, and a chase ensued.

The chase led into Currituck County and ended on the Wright Memorial Bridge.

Butler was taken into custody. He has been charged with Speed to Elude Arrest, Larceny of M.V., Communicating Threats, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Assault by Strangulation, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to the Sheriff's office, the victim did not want any medical treatment.

