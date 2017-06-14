Police looking for shoplifter who targeted Yorktown Walmart twice

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a man who shoplifted from the Tabb Walmart twice.

The suspect shoplifted from the store on May 20 and June 4.

Investigators say on May 20 the suspect grabbed a 55" tv and surround sound system. While trying to leave the store through an emergency exit he dropped the surround sound system before getting into a white 2014 to 2016 Hyundai Elantra sedan.

On June 4 the suspect stole two 32" televisions before exiting through the same door and getting into the same vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 35 to 45 years old, 5'10" to 6'2", and 190 to 210 pounds.

If anyone can help identify this person call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV