Police: Man beaten in parking lot after attempted robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who they believe attempted to rob a man in a hotel parking lot, Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Red Roof Inn hotel on Coliseum Dr.

Officers were called to the scene just before 10 p.m.

When officials arrived they learned that the victim, a 33-year-old man, was standing outside of his hotel room when he was approached by three men. The men showed the victim their guns and demanded his belongings. The victim refused and the men then beat him, before running away.

As the suspect fled they shot several shots in the direction of the victim. No one was injured.

The suspects were last seen riding in a white sedan.

All three suspects are described as black men. The first suspect was wearing a black North Face hooded jacket and dark-colored camouflage pants. The second suspect was wearing a light-colored hooded jacket and dark-colored pants. The third suspect was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

