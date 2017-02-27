Police: Man hid items in his clothes, pointed gun at employee after confrontation

Do you know who this man is? (Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they believe robbed a 7-Eleven, Tuesday night.

The robbery occurred at the convenience store located in the 3000 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.

According to officials, the suspect walked into the store around 8:30 p.m. He then began hiding items inside his clothes. When an employee confronted the suspect, he displayed a handgun that was in his pants and walked out of the store.

Once the suspect was outside he pulled out the gun and pointed it at the employee.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a a black man in his mid-30's. He has short hair and is around 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket, blue jeans, a blue and purple belt, and large studded earrings.

If you know who this suspect is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

