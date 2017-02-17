Police: Man pulled trigger of gun pointed at victim's head, but the gun didn't go off

(Photo: Newport News Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Following a series of threats, a man was almost shot in the head, Thursday morning.

A 54-year-old man says the suspect, 52-year-old Carl Snow, has been making threats against him since January 21. Officials have not released what those threats were, or why Snow targeted the victim.

According to officials, Snow pointed a gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't go off.

The victim contact police and search and arrest warrants were executed at Snow's home. When officers searched the home they found a CO2 pistol and a glass smoking device containing suspected cocaine.

Snow has been arrested and charged with Brandishing a Firearm, Obstruction by Threats, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

