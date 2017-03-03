WVEC
Close

Police: Man stole several cell phones from York Co. Wal-Mart

Staff , WVEC 8:03 AM. EST March 03, 2017

YORK CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they believe stole several cell phones back in February. 

The Straight Talk phones were taken from a Wal-Mart in the 700 block of Rochabeau Dr. on February 26, around 8:30 a.m. 

A camera caught an image of the suspect. 

If you have any information on who this man is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories