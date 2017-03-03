Police: Man stole several cell phones from York Co. Wal-Mart

(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORK CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they believe stole several cell phones back in February.

The Straight Talk phones were taken from a Wal-Mart in the 700 block of Rochabeau Dr. on February 26, around 8:30 a.m.

A camera caught an image of the suspect.

If you have any information on who this man is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

