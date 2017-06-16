Police: Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man wanted for murder in Florida has been arrested in Norfolk on Wednesday.

Tyquan Pearson, 25, was charged with one count of first degree murder of 19-year-old Brittney Taylor.

On May 25, Taylor got a ride around 11 a.m. to a Comfort Suites in Florida where Pearson was temporarily living.

According to police, surveillance video from the hotel showed Taylor arriving and going into room 331.

Four hours later, Pearson was seen leaving the hotel room pushing a large stroller that carried a blue storage container and other items. Investigators believed Taylor's body was in the container.

Pearson's unsuspecting girlfriend picked him and the container up from the hotel. Pearson told her he needed to drop off some things at a storage unit. Among the items was the container, which he claimed was full of clothing and other items to give away.

When Pearson was interviewed by detectives regarding Brittney Taylor disappearing, he said he solicited her services that afternoon, but when his girlfriend called to say she was on her way to the hotel, he said he told Taylor to wait until he was gone and to let herself out.

According to him, she was gone upon his return.

Florida homicide detectives went to Pearson's Ft. Lauderdale after learning that he could have tried to hide evidence of his crime at that location. While inspecting the backyard, detectives noticed a piece of blue plastic coming out of the ground.

This was the corner piece of the blue storage container where Taylor's decomposing remains were found, buried in the backyard.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Pearson's arrest.

Police located him in Virginia. Pearson was arrested on June 14 in the 900 block of Scott Street in Norfolk.

Pearson is currently at the Norfolk City Jail.

