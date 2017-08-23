Police: Naked man punches police officer, later throws urine on two others

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have arrested a man after they say he punched one officer and threw urine on two others.

36-year-old Gary J. Hardy was arrested for vandalism that occurred in the 2800 block of Park Crescent shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, Hardy ran from the scene before they arrived.

An officer found Hardy walking along the road in the 300 block of Campostella Road, naked and bleeding. The officer tried to take him into custody, but Hardy refused and punched the officer in the face.

The officer demanded that Hardy get on the ground and when he refused the officer tased him.

Hardy was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for evaluation and treatment of the injuries caused by the alleged vandalism. The officer was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While at the hospital on Monday, Hardy allegedly assaulted two more officers by throwing urine on them and began vandalizing the hospital room. The officers were able to restrain him, but Hardy did bite one causing a non-life threatening injury.

Both officers were treated and released.

Hardy has been charged with three counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Vandalism, one count of Felony Vandalism, one count of Obstruction of Justice, two counts of Disorderly Conduct, and one count of Indecent Exposure.

Hardy remains at the hospital, when he is discharged he will be taken to the Norfolk City Jail.

