Police need help identifying homicide victim

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was shot and killed Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m. on January 15, Prince George’s County police officers responded to the 3100 block of Good Hope Avenue where the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police describe the victim as an African American female, 5’6”, 125 pounds and between 25 and 30-years-old. She also has several tattoos.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and motive in this case.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

