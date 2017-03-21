Police search for alleged bank robber

(Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a bank, Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the Old Point National Bank on Laskin Rd. just before 12:45 p.m.

The suspect walked into the bank and demanded money after pulling out a gun. He ran away after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described at a black man, approximately 5'8" tall, with a stocky build. He has a dark complexion, and was last seen wearing a black Northface beanie, dark sweatshirt, and light colored jeans.

If you know who this suspect is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

