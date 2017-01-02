Police search for answers after shooting victim arrives at Hampton hospital

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at the Sentara CarePlex Hospital, Monday afternoon.

Officials learned of the victim just after 3:45 p.m.

The victim, a Hampton man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds that are considered life-threatening.

The exact location of where the man was shot is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.