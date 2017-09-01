Police search for couple accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of stuff from a department store.
The theft happened at a store on Chesapeake Square Ring Road on Sunday, August 20.
The man and woman are accused of stealing $400 worth of merchandise.
If you know who these people are, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
