Police search for couple accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise

(Photo: Chesapeake Police Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of stuff from a department store.

The theft happened at a store on Chesapeake Square Ring Road on Sunday, August 20.

The man and woman are accused of stealing $400 worth of merchandise.

If you know who these people are, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

