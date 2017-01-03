Police search for man believed to have robbed 7 stores in less than 3 weeks

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe robbed seven stores in a period of 16 days.

The armed robberies occurred between December 16th and January 2nd.

The man allegedly robbed five Metro PCS stores, in addition to a Citgo gas station, and a Boost Mobile store. The man was armed for each robbery.

The Virginia Beach Police Robbery Detectives are currently investigating with other local agencies to identify the man. Officials believe he may be responsible for other crimes as well.

If you have any idea who this man is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.