Police search for missing Williamsburg man

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who went missing Sunday evening.
36-year-old Damien Pierre Jones, Sr. was last seen at the Bluegreen Timeshares at Patrick Henry Square Plaza on York Street around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Jones' girlfriend reported him missing on Monday. She told police that Jones went outside to take the trash out and take a walk and never returned.
Jones is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
If you have seen Jones, or know where he may be, call (757) 220-2331.
