Police search for missing Williamsburg man

Damien Pierre Jones, Sr. (Photo: City of Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who went missing Sunday evening.

36-year-old Damien Pierre Jones, Sr. was last seen at the Bluegreen Timeshares at Patrick Henry Square Plaza on York Street around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Jones' girlfriend reported him missing on Monday. She told police that Jones went outside to take the trash out and take a walk and never returned.

Jones is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

If you have seen Jones, or know where he may be, call (757) 220-2331.

