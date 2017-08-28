WVEC
Close

Police search for missing Williamsburg man

Staff , WVEC 10:42 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who went missing Sunday evening. 

36-year-old Damien Pierre Jones, Sr. was last seen at the Bluegreen Timeshares at Patrick Henry Square Plaza on York Street around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. 

Jones' girlfriend reported him missing on Monday. She told police that Jones went outside to take the trash out and take a walk and never returned. 

Jones is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

If you have seen Jones, or know where he may be, call (757) 220-2331. 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories