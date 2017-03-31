WVEC
Police search for suspect in Discount Cleaners robbery

Staff , WVEC 5:10 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe robbed a Discount Cleaners, Friday afternoon.

The alleged robbery happened in the 300 block of Oyster Point Rd. just before 1:30 p.m. 

When officers arrived, a worker told them that a black man wearing dark colored clothing entered the store and implied that he had a weapon. He took an unknown amount of money and ran away. 

No one was injured. 

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


