Police search for suspect in Discount Cleaners robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe robbed a Discount Cleaners, Friday afternoon.

The alleged robbery happened in the 300 block of Oyster Point Rd. just before 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, a worker told them that a black man wearing dark colored clothing entered the store and implied that he had a weapon. He took an unknown amount of money and ran away.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

