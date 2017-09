(Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person they believe is connected to a case of counterfeit currency.

According to police, the suspect used a counterfeit bill at the Arby's in the 1500 block of Holland Road on September 7.

If you know who this person is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

