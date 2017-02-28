Police search for suspect who robbed a Domino's at gunpoint

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a Domino's at gunpoint.
The armed robbery occurred Monday night, in the 500 block of East Constance Rd. in downtown.
Officials became aware of the incident at 9:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they learned that a unknown black man entered the store, and demanded money while displaying a gun. After taking the money, he ran away.
The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 40-years-old. He is around 6 feet tall, with average to medium build. He also has a short stubble mustache.
The suspect was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray hoodie, black ski mask, and black gloves.
No one was injured in the robbery.
If you know who this suspect is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs