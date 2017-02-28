WVEC
Police search for suspect who robbed a Domino's at gunpoint

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 4:15 PM. EST February 28, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a Domino's at gunpoint. 

The armed robbery occurred Monday night, in the 500 block of East Constance Rd. in downtown. 

Officials became aware of the incident at 9:45 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they learned that a unknown black man entered the store, and demanded money while displaying a gun. After taking the money, he ran away. 

The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 40-years-old. He is around 6 feet tall, with average to medium build. He also has a short stubble mustache. 

The suspect was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray hoodie, black ski mask, and black gloves. 

No one was injured in the robbery. 

If you know who this suspect is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


