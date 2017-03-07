Police search for woman with dementia who may be wandering around Portsmouth

Ardell Brooks (Photo: Chesapeake Police Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman, who has dementia.

62-year-old Ardell Brooks was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans, and pink and green nikes.

Brooks was picked up on the Gilmerton Bridge by a citizen and was dropped off at 1050 Bay St. in Portsmouth. Brooks was confused and gave the driver the wrong address. She is currently wandering around the city of Portsmouth.

If you know where Brooks may be, contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.

