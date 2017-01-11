Police search for missing Norfolk woman

(Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating Reshaunda Gerald.

The 32-year-old woman was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 4th.

According to family members, Gerald's disappearance is extremely out of character. She has three children, who are currently being cared for by worried family and friends.

Gerald was last seen walking near the intersection of Olney Rd. and Lincoln St. She was wearing a pink jacket with fur on the inside, blue jeans with holes in the knee, and pink and black Nike Jordan shoes.

Gerald weighs around 110 pounds, and is 5'1". She has blue hair and brown eyes, with a dark complexion. She also has a mole under her right eye, and a neck tattoo with the "RIFE" and a chest tattoo with the word "MULE" connected by angel wings.

Gerald is known to frequent the Youngs Park community.

If you have any information on Gerald's whereabouts, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

