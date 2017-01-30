Police search suspect in BB&T robbery

(Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank, Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a BB&T in the 100 block of Mill Creek Parkway around 4:15 p.m.

The suspect has been described as a white man between 60 and 67-years-old. He was last seen wearing a bright orange work vest, dark stocking cap, and work boots.

According to investigators, the man told employees that he was armed and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)