Police searching for upset 10-year-old who ran away from home

Nyasia Whitfield (Photo: City of Portsmouth)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials are asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old girl, who ran away from home.

Nyasia D. Whitfield was last seen running in the 400 block of Taft Dr. around 7:30 p.m. after she became upset.

Family members and police have been searching for Nyasia, but haven't been able to find her.

Nyasia is described as a black girl. She is around 5 feet tall, and weighs 75 pounds. She has brown eyes, and black hair that is pulled into three large ponytails with black beads. She was last seen wearing dark jeans, black shoes, and a purple coat.

If you have seen Nyasia or know where she may be, please call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300.

