Police: SUV driven onto trailer before flipping over

(Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 4200 block of Carolina Rd. around 2:30 p.m.

According to emergency officials, a City of Suffolk truck, which was hauling a trailer, was struck from behind by a Honda SUV. The collision caused the SUV to travel up onto the trailer and then flip over onto it's roof.

The female driver of the SUV did sustain minor injuries, but was okay. The driver and passenger of the City vehicle were taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was given a ticket for Reckless Driving.

Part of Carolina Rd. was closed while crews worked the scene, a detour onto White Marsh Rd. was put into place.

