Police: Teen boy charged with murdering husband and wife in Va. home

RESTON, VA. (WUSA9) - Police said 17-year-old Lorton boy was charged with murder after shooting Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, and her husband 48-year-old Scott Fricker, in their Reston, Virgina, home.

The boy, who is not being named due to his age, also shot himself. Police said he is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on the 2600 block of Black Fir Court in Reston around 5 a.m Friday. According to police, the boy, who knew the couple before the shooting Friday, got inside of their home. He shot the couple and himself after being confronted by them.

Police have not been able to serve the charges against the boy because of his injuries.

Four other family members were in the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured, police said.

As detectives continue to investigate this double homicide, we ask anyone with information to please call our non-emergency line at 703-691-2131.

