Police: Two hit by stolen car in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people were hit by a stolen car in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

According to police, a vehicle was stolen from Art Walker's Auto Service, 2636 Dean Drive, at 9 a.m..

Two people tried to stop the car, but were hit. The car theft fled the scene.

One of the injured was an employee.

The car then went to the 3500 block of Hilber Street where it crashed. The driver got out of the car and ran.

Police are on both scenes, and believe both incidents are related.

Officers are actively looking for the suspect at this time, they believe the suspect was picked up after the car was abandoned.

No further information was released.

