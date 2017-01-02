Police: Two masked men robbed Title Max Loans at gunpoint in Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating two armed robbery suspects.

Detectives were called the to the Title Max Loans on Airline Blvd. just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

When officials arrived they learned that two men entered the business with their faces covered and demanded money from the employees at gunpoint.

The employees gave in to the suspect's demands.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a black man. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, black pants, white sneakers, and gloves.

The second suspect is described as a black man. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing with white and black sneakers.

If you have any information on who these suspects may be, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.