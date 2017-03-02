Police: Two men stole $2,000 worth of electronics

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they say stole $2,000 worth of electronics.
The items were taken from a store in the 2400 block of Chesapeake Square Ring Rd. on February 19.
The two men left the business with the stolen items and left in a white SUV.
If you know who these men are, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
