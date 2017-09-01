WVEC
Police vehicle collides with truck in intersection

Staff , WVEC 6:41 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after an officer's vehicle collided with a pickup truck Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Virginia Beach Blvd. and North Lynnhaven Rd. 

The officer's vehicle had its emergency equipment on when it collided with a green Toyota pickup truck in the intersection. 

Both the officer and the driver were taken to a local area hospital with on-life threatening injuries. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

