Police vehicle collides with truck in intersection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after an officer's vehicle collided with a pickup truck Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Virginia Beach Blvd. and North Lynnhaven Rd.

The officer's vehicle had its emergency equipment on when it collided with a green Toyota pickup truck in the intersection.

Both the officer and the driver were taken to a local area hospital with on-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

