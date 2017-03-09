Police: Victim was walking when gun was put to his head

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man told police he was walking near 19th Street when a stranger walked up and placed a gun to his head.
Officers arrived at a local hospital just before 4 a.m. after learning a man had come in after a shooting.
The 27-year-old victim said he was walking near 19th St. and Poplar Ave. when a man walked up behind him and placed a gun to his head and told him to put his hands up.
A struggle broke out and the gun was fired. The bullet grazed the victim's hand.
A friend drove the victim to the hospital.
The suspect has been described as a 5'7" black man, wearing a skull cap and a black hoodie.
