Police: Victim was walking when gun was put to his head

Staff , WVEC 10:04 PM. EST March 09, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man told police he was walking near 19th Street when a stranger walked up and placed a gun to his head. 

Officers arrived at a local hospital just before 4 a.m. after learning a man had come in after a shooting. 

The 27-year-old victim said he was walking near 19th St. and Poplar Ave. when a man walked up behind him and placed a gun to his head and told him to put his hands up. 

A struggle broke out and the gun was fired. The bullet grazed the victim's hand. 

A friend drove the victim to the hospital. 

The suspect has been described as a 5'7" black man, wearing a skull cap and a black hoodie. 

