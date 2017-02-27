Police: Woman hid over $300 worth of perfume in her purse

Do you know this woman? (Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they believe stole over $300 worth of perfume from a store earlier this month.

The items were taken from a department store in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway on February 14.

According to officials, the woman, dressed in all black, grabbed over $300 worth of bottled perfume and hid them inside her purse.

The suspect then left the store without paying for the items.

If you have any idea who this woman is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

