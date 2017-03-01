WVEC
Police: Woman used stolen credit card number to get $4,800

Staff , WVEC 4:23 PM. EST March 01, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say used a stolen credit card number to get almost $5,000. 

The card number was used on January 24. 

The suspect used it to get $4,800 from a bank in the 1300 block of Greenbrier Pkwy. 

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect.

If you know who this woman is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


