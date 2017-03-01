Police: Woman used stolen credit card number to get $4,800

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say used a stolen credit card number to get almost $5,000.
The card number was used on January 24.
The suspect used it to get $4,800 from a bank in the 1300 block of Greenbrier Pkwy.
Surveillance video captured images of the suspect.
If you know who this woman is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
