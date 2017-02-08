Police work shooting in Norfolk

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured, Wednesday.

According to dispatch, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Druid Circle.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.

One person was injured, their injuries are considered non-life threatening. They were taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was released at this time.

(© 2017 WVEC)