WVEC
Close

Police work shooting in Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 7:39 PM. EST February 08, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured, Wednesday. 

According to dispatch, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Druid Circle. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. 

One person was injured, their injuries are considered non-life threatening. They were taken to a local area hospital for treatment. 

No suspect information was released at this time. 

