Police work shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured, Wednesday.
According to dispatch, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Druid Circle.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.
One person was injured, their injuries are considered non-life threatening. They were taken to a local area hospital for treatment.
No suspect information was released at this time.
(© 2017 WVEC)
