Policy change could allow cell phone usage for elementary, middle school students

SMITHFIELD, Va (WVEC) – Isle of Wight County Schools is reviewing its cell phone policy, which considers the idea of allowing access for elementary school students.



Right now, the policy bans cell phones for middle and elementary age students. High school students have an assigned mobile device that they connect with through filtered Wi-Fi.



“We have limited resources,” said Westside Elementary Principal, Marsha Cale. “To go one-to-one at the elementary level would be a lot.”



‘One-to-one’ means each student getting an assigned device. At this moment, Westside Elementary students, who are grades 4-6, are allocated laptops and iPads on an available basis.



“In this building there are about 10 carts that our teachers share, but we have about 33 homerooms,” Cale said.



Students and parents are being encouraged to submit concerns on a survey.



Cale told 13News Now that her students already have the phones in class, despite the ban.



“What you’ll see is students using them under the table,” said Cale.



The hope is to use the mobile phones for educational applications and even teaching.



“It’s really nice for the kids to be able to test out if they’ve coded an app or animation…they can use the work at home,” said computer coding teacher, Michelle Pealo. “They know how to use [cell phones], they instinctively try to find ways to use them if we aren’t embracing it.”



Cale said she hopes to take learning beyond the occasional app usage. The goal is to touch on issues like cyber-bullying and even recognizing fake news from real.



“What’s appropriate social interaction? And how to use the internet responsibly,” Cale said. “If we wait until they’re much older to teach them that, then you really kind of miss the boat.”

