Virginia Attorney General Herring responds to Boente hire

Attorney General Mark R. Herring (Photo: File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- President Donald Trump fired the now former acting U.S. Attorney General, Sally Yates. This came after Yates refused to defend Trump's executive order banning people from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The president then appointed Dana Boente, who was the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Trump's firing of Yates sent a message. Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, said he won't budge in his opinions if they differ from the president.

"I am not going to be bullied or intimated into doing anything that is not in the best interest of the people of Virginia," he said.

Of Yates, the White House released a statement saying she "betrayed the Department of Justice."

"It's definitely a chaotic start to a new administration, and in some ways unprecedented, removing an attorney general so quickly in a new term," said Herring.

The president's appointee, Boente, is ordering the Justice Department to defend Trump's orders. Herring tells 13News Now he's worked closely with Boente in the past.

"From a larger perspective, the immigration ban and the Muslim ban is un-American, it's unconstitutional, and unlawful. We're just trying to get our arms around the breadth of the problem right now," said Herring.

That includes examining how it impacts colleges and universities.

"These are our friends, these are our neighbors, they are Virginians, they have a place here. And we need to be making sure that they understand that they have a place to be here and they're a part of our community," he added.

(© 2017 WVEC)