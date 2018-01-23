Amid federal budget uncertainty; businesses struggling to cope

The U.S. Capitol is seen in the morning hours January 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC)-- With the vote Monday to re-open the federal government, it marked the fourth time since October 1st that Congress has passed a temporary spending plan instead of a permanent appropriations bill.

It's taking a toll on the Hampton Roads business community and economy.

For the 250+ companies associated with the ship repair industry here in Hampton Roads, planning for the future is practically impossible.

"The fact that our government is either shutting down or threatening to shut down, we have the Continuing Resolutions on-going, just makes that uncertainty problematic for the business community," said Hampton Roads Chamber President and CEO Bryan Stephens."It certainly problematic to the business community. One of the key tenants of running a successful business is having predictability, being able to mitigate risk, mitigate ambiguity, be able to plan your revenue, do strategic planning."

But, in a community whose gross regional product is 39 percent reliant upon federal spending, such planning is difficult, when businesses have no way of knowing what the future holds because there is seemingly never a long term federal budget.

"What's concerning is, another continuing resolution that funds the government for another three weeks, so we could kick the can down continually," said Regent University Government Dean Eric Patterson "We're terrible at long term planning and long term budgeting. What would be better is if the federal government could make two to three year budget commitments and pass a budget, just like a corporation or university does, to do their follow through on that so there is regularity. By the way, it would be great if Congress could do something else other than fight over Continuing Resolutions all the time."

So, Congress has until February 8th to resolve the budget.

They've got until March 5th to deal with immigration. Beyond that there's still sequestration, disaster funds for Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas, plus the opioid crisis. To say their plate is full would be an understatement.

