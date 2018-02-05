Another government shutdown looms; budget deadline Feb. 8

The U.S. Capitol is seen at dusk, January 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC)-- Another government shutdown could happen this week, and it's creating a lot of uncertainty around Hampton Roads.

For the second time this year, and the fifth time this fiscal year, the nation is facing another financial disaster.

The United States government will run out of money at midnight February 8th: Thursday. That is unless lawmakers pass an actual appropriation bill, which seems unlikely, or they pass yet another temporary continuing resolution.

If nothing is passed, America may be looking at another federal government shutdown.

Bill Crow is president of the more than 250-company member Virginia Ship Repair Association.

"Absolutely not good for us," he said. "As I've said many times before, it's not good fof the country, it's not good for the military, especially our Navy."

Dr. Joshua Zingher is assistant professor of political science at Old Dominion University.

"We live in a military community," he said. "These are federal government employees. They're depending on the government not getting shut down, and to be paid. So absolutely, it's a big problem."

A vote on a temporary spending bill funding government through March 22nd could come in the House as soon as Tuesday.

Meanwhile, lawmakers must still figure out what to do about DACA, Disaster Relief and the Debt Limit, in addition to spending caps and sequestration.

© 2018 WVEC-TV