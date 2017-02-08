Va. House OKs bill letting women buy year's worth of birth control

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed a bill that will allow women to receive a full year of birth control pills from a pharmacist once prescribed by a doctor.

Only one delegate voted against HB 2267, that's sponsored by Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D- Springfield.

The bill states that "any health benefit plan that is amended, renewed, or delivered on or after January 1, 2018, that provides coverage for hormonal contraceptives to cover up to a 12-month supply of hormonal contraceptives when dispensed or furnished at one time for a covered person or at a location licensed or otherwise authorized to dispense drugs or supplies."

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

