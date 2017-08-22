Billionaire's group pledges $2M in Virginia governor's race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A group backed by former a hedge fund manager and climate change activist is planning to spend $2 million to help Democrat Ralph Northam in this year's closely watched race for governor in Virginia.



Tom Steyer's NextGen America announced Tuesday that it hired 70 paid staff to work at 25 college campuses to help recruit young voters.



Steyer was a major donor to current Gov. Terry McAuliffe's 2013 campaign, with his group spending about $8 million. McAuliffe is barred from seeking a consecutive term.



Virginia is one of only two states electing governors this year and the contest is likely to draw heavy outside spending.



Americans for Prosperity, a network backed by conservative industrialists Charles and David Koch, is also planning to spend significant amounts to help Republican Ed Gillespie.

