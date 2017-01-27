Bills to change Electoral College vote distribution fail

file image (Photo: AP, AP2002)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two Republican proposals to change the way Virginia's Electoral College votes are allocated appear to be dead for the year.

Del. Mark Cole's bill to allocate electors based on congressional districts instead of under the current winner-take-all system was slated for a committee vote Friday. But Cole asked that it be withdrawn, citing pending redistricting lawsuits.

He says he still believes in the change but "the time isn't right."

A similar measure from Republican Sen. Amanda Chase was defeated in a Senate subcommittee earlier in the week.

Most states give all their electoral votes to whichever candidate wins that state's popular vote. Maine and Nebraska award them by congressional district.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won all of Virginia's votes in November, but Trump would have gotten some votes under the proposals.



