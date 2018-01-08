Budget set to expire January 19, disagreements could lead to shutdown

(Photo: Michael Reynolds, European Pressphoto Agency)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC)-- President Trump wants a wall between the United States and Mexico, and the democrats want to save the DACA program.

The January 19th budget deadline might arrive, and.there might not be a deal.

"This may be the point when the Trump sides, the Republicans say, we want our wall," said Christopher Newport University political science professor Quentin Kidd. "Iif the Democrats don't agree to it, we're not going to agree to reforming DACA, the Deferred Action for the millions of people under DACA. So, we may see the crisis this time."

Kidd says, unless somebody compromises, this could be the showdown that leads to a shutdown.

"There doesn't seem to be common ground right now if both sides sick to what they say right now they want," he said. "If both sides are willing to give more than they're saying right now, then there probably is some common ground, but right now I don't see it."

The last shutdown in 2013 had a severe impact on Hampton Roads. 21,000 civil servants furloughed for 13 days, costing the region $6.3 million per day in lost wages, impacting purchases of various goods and services throughout the area until the shutdown ended, and those workers eventually got reimbursed.

