Coalition runs ads against North Carolina judicial changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Several groups opposed to Republican efforts at the North Carolina General Assembly to make fundamental changes to judicial selection are running commercials against them.



The groups created a "fair courts coalition" that began online ads Monday. A television commercial will follow in the Raleigh area Wednesday, when the legislature reconvenes. A spokesman for coalition member Progress North Carolina Action says the ad buy is at least $100,000 but wouldn't get more specific.



GOP legislators are weighing whether to redraw election districts for trial court judges. They're also looking at replacing head-to-head elections with a system in which the governor appoints judges from candidates vetted by a commission and legislators. Judges then face retention elections.



The coalition also includes the state NAACP, Equality North Carolina and NC Voters for Clean Elections.



