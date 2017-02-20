U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Virginia Beach) (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Representative Scott Taylor is getting ready to host three town hall meetings in Hampton Roads this week.

Ahead of the forums, the Republican Congressman shared his thoughts on the fallout between the Trump administration and former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

“We're in chaotic times. [Flynn] was obviously wrong, he misled the vice president. So he can't stay," Taylor said. "So I think it was the right decision to remove him. That being said, I think it's important that we quickly replace him with a competent, capable person in that position so that the country can move forward. Because if not, that's bad for all of us.”

Congressman Taylor also touched on the current political climate, saying the U.S. must stand united in order to move forward.

“Whether you're speaking about the parties themselves, the media and the president... I mean, there’s a lot of blame to go around for the divisiveness but we have to decide as a country. Do we want to move forward divided and do we want to move forward with this type of rhetoric? That's dangerous for the whole country I believe,” he said.

Taylor said he’s hosting these forums because he wants to inform the community. He said he doesn’t want to dodge constituents and welcomes what everyone has to say, regardless of what side of the aisle they're on.

“They want to ask questions and I’m more than willing to answer what we have going on, so I want to make sure the people have a seat at the table and feel they're respected and their voices are heard.”

The Congressman said he expects the meetings to be at full capacity and will also stream them on Facebook Live.

Taylor represents Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore, and parts of Norfolk and the Peninsula. Here are the dates and locations of his upcoming Town Halls:

Monday, February 20, 7 p.m., at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach

Tuesday, February 21, 6:30 p.m. at York High School in Yorktown

Wednesday, February 22, 6:30 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa

The events are free and open to the public.

