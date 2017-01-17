Political talk radio host Laura Ingraham delivers a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham says she's considering a 2018 challenge to Democrat Tim Kaine for a U.S. Senate seat representing Virginia.

Ingraham said on Fox News Tuesday that she's not yet made up her mind whether to run.

But the former attorney and Reagan White House aide said she's been flattered by several "well-connected" people in Virginia asking her to be a candidate.

Other Republicans who are often mentioned as possible Senate candidates include U.S. Reps. Barbara Comstock and Dave Brat.

Ingraham used her radio show to boost Brat's longshot bid to upset former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in 2014.

Kaine, a former governor and Hillary Clinton's running mate, already has said he's seeking a second term in the Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.