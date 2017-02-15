WVEC
Close

Democratic governor candidate apologizes for Trump 9/11 comparison

The Associated Press , WVEC 1:46 PM. EST February 15, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello is apologizing for comparing President Donald Trump's victory to the attacks in the United States on Sept. 11.

Perriello said Trump's election was "a little bit like, you know, a political and constitutional September 11" during a recent campaign stop. The comments were recorded and posted in a video online.

The former congressman apologized for the comparison Wednesday on Twitter and said he would not do it again.

Perriello is facing Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the Democratic primary, set for June.

Virginia's 2017 gubernatorial race is gaining increasing national attention, as both Trump fans and critics want to use the contest as a referendum on the president's first year in office.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WVEC

Trump's attack tactics emerge in Virginia gubernatorial race

WVEC

Democrats seek a new hope in Virginia governor's race

WVEC

With 10 months until election, Virginia governor's race already has packed field

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories